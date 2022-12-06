Karaka Bay. Photo / Georgina Campbell

A rāhui has been placed between Scorching Bay and Worser Bay after the death of a diver.

The rāhui will restrict access and use of the bays until Friday. A Wellington City Council representative has confirmed local iwi will hold a blessing this afternoon before the rāhui is put in place.

Police were called to Karaka Bay, near Miramar, on Monday evening after a diver failed to return. The search continued the following morning, and the body of the diver was found shortly before 8am.

Emergency services at Karaka Bay yesterday. Photo / NZ Herald

A helicopter, police and surf life saving were all involved in the search.

Resident Stella Newman told NZME the diver’s family had been out all night looking for him and were there when the man’s body was retrieved from the water.

“They were all around while ambulance staff checked him over and confirmed he had passed away.”

Newman said her heart goes out to the diver’s family.

“It’s very, very sad I think. It’s a relief they’ve found him but yeah it’s not good at all, very sad for the family.”



