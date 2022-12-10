Three people were rescued from the water after their boat overturned near Manu Bay. Photo / Alan Gibson

Three people were rescued from the water after their boat overturned near Manu Bay. Photo / Alan Gibson

Three people were plucked from the water near a West Coast bay in Waikato this morning after the boat they were on overturned.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency responded to reports of the incident around 6.50am at Manu Bay in Raglan.

A police spokesperson said the trio were “thankfully” recovered and taken back to land after they all fell into the water.

Local Surf Lifesaving club members provided medical assistance until ambulances arrived.

A St John spokesperson said three ambulances responded to the incident.

They said further details would be provided when available.

President of the Raglan Coastguard, Wally Hawken, said the boat got caught in the swells and hit the rocks.

The incident occurred 20 metres offshore, said a police spokesperson.

Manu Bay, also known as The Point, is known as a world-famous surf break.

The swells this morning in the bay are measuring between two to four feet.



