Emergency services at Piha Beach last night, where two people drowned. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services at Piha Beach last night, where two people drowned. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Lifeguards carried out two mass rescues of more than a dozen people at Raglan yesterday during a tragic weekend on the water.

The rescues of 13 and 16 people were among 32 total rescues by lifeguards at Raglan over the day, Surf Life Saving Northern Region said.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? CONTACT US HERE

Around 6000 people have flocked to Raglan this weekend for the popular Soundsplash music festival at Wainui Reserve Bush Park.

The rescues came on a weekend when five people have lost their lives in the water.

Two people died on Friday, one at Narrow Neck Beach on Auckland’s North Shore, and another at Big Manly Beach on the Whangaparāoa peninsula.

One person died in a “water-related incident” at a Takapuna address yesterday morning, and two people died at North Piha around 6pm yesterday.

The two deaths at North Piha occurred after patrols had closed for the day, though United North Piha lifeguards attempted to rescue the swimmers.

“The return of the pleasant summer weather has seen people flocking back to our beaches,” Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) chief executive Matt Williams said.

“Our lifeguards across the region have already performed a total of 43 rescues, 11 assists, and four major first aids already this weekend.

“It’s really tough for our lifeguards when they are involved in an unsuccessful rescue attempt. Every death is one we take personally. Our guards take every possible step to ensure our patrolled beaches are safe.”

Williams urged beachgoers to swim at lifeguarded beaches during patrol hours.

The two drownings on Friday took place at unpatrolled beaches.

“The conditions around our northern coastlines change quickly,” he said. “Even a change in tide can result in dangerous currents.”

Police also found a body in the water near Opoutere Beach yesterday afternoon, believed to be that of a swimmer who went missing on Wednesday.

Samuel Cruickshank had been missing since he and other members of his extended family got into trouble while swimming at the beach, north of Coromandel Peninsula’s Whangamatā, three days ago.

His father, Ian Cruickshank, died, and the partner of one of Cruickshank’s daughters had to be airlifted to hospital, where he is recovering.

A group of seven family members were seen signalling for help in the water as the tragedy unfolded. All were brought to shore but one was unable to be revived.



