Two dead in separate water-related tragedies in Auckland this afternoon

One person has died following a water-related incident near Auckland's Narrow Neck Beach. Video / Aja Lethaby

Two people have died following separate water-related tragedies at Auckland beaches this afternoon.

Emergency services received a report of someone in difficulty in the water about 4.30pm.

“They were brought to shore, but were unable to be revived, and sadly died,” police said.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

St John Ambulance and Fire and Emergency referred queries to police.

Meanwhile, a second person died in a water-realted accident further north at Big Manly Beach near Whangaparāoa.

A resident said he saw a person being pulled unresponsive from the water about 5pm.

Manly resident Johnny Lind said he saw someone floating face down in the water.

”He was swimming and we saw out of our window his buttocks sticking up. We thought he may have been snorkelling as a lot of people do that here,” Lind said.

“He was pulled ashore by bystanders, and as we speak he’s on the beach. There’s lots of people around, emergency services attending to him and they’re trying to shield him off with some sheets.

“I could see he was totally white. His face was completely pale.”

St John is currently on the scene with one ambulance after receiving a call at 4.57pm.

Police said emergency services responded but the person was located deceased.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

