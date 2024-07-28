A council spokesperson said in November last year a spike in numbers was due to the time of year and was expected to trend downward heading into autumn.
But the number of rabbits along the river was said to be “extremely high” in May.
Rabbits there and in surrounding areas had long been an issue, particularly because burrows were compromising the stopbank network.
The council undertook a rabbit control operation in the Taylor River area south of the Burleigh Bridge using the rabbit haemorrhagic disease virus – K5 strain (RHDV1-K5) in response to large numbers of rabbits in the area in 2021.
At the time, the council said the area had a high number of wild rabbits and “conventional control methods”, such as shooting, were challenging to do in the area given it was open to the public.
Last year, the council ran a night shooting operation using an approved pest removal operator over a three-month period, with 293 rabbits killed, the report said.
But shooting alone was said to not effectively reduce rabbit numbers to an “adequate and acceptable level” in the long term.
Monitoring showed numbers remained “fairly steady” shortly after a virus-laced carrot drop in 2021 and into 2022, at about 170 rabbits.
A count in June 2023 put the population at about 140.
Two areas of the western side of the river had been “heavily affected” by rabbits, the report said.