Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Quigley, Orr resignations: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon criticises handling

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Herald NOW talking foreign buyers' announcement coming this week, efforts to reduce crime and fast-track legislation. Video / Herald NOW

The Prime Minister has criticised the Reserve Bank and its ex-chairman over the handling of “employment issues” with former Governor Adrian Orr.

RBNZ chairman Neil Quigley resigned late Friday, following the shambolic fallout from Orr’s resignation in March.

Christopher Luxon told the Mike Hosking ZB Breakfast show this morning that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save