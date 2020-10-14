Queenstown-Lakes District speed limits will drop by 10km/h

Speed limits for Queenstown-Lakes District towns are all set to drop.
The district council has announced the new speed limit in urban areas will go from 50km/h to 40km/h.
It will be in force from Cardrona Village, to Shotover Country to centres like Queenstown and Wanaka.
Work to put in new signs across the district will continue until November 21 as listed below:
Albert Town - October 6 to October 8
Wanaka - October 9 to 19 October 19
Lake Hāwea - October 20 to October 21
Luggate - October 22
Cardrona - October 23
Glenorchy - October 24 to October 25
Shotover Country, Lake Hayes and Quail Rise - October 26 to October 27
Frankton - October 26 to November 5
Queenstown - November 6 to November 20
Kingston - November 21
Council infrastructure manager Peter Hansby said roads in these areas are often used by school kids, cyclists, horse riders and visitors.
He says reducing the speed will help keep them safe.
Hansby says drivers should keep an eye out for any changes and make sure they are sticking to the limit.
• A full list of speed limit changes can be found here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/media/ouvhhkf2/2c-attachment-c-permanent-speed-limit-changes-recommended-by-the-hearings-panel.pdf