Shotover Jet and owners Ngāi Tahu Tourism have apologised after their boats disrupted an Anzac service at Queenstown’s Edith Cavell bridge on Thursday.

As the Last Post played to locals gathered on the bridge on Anzac Day yesterday morning, tourist jet boats continued to scream along the Central Otago river below.

Several disgruntled residents who attended the ceremony took to social media to reprimand Shotover Jet for not ceasing operations.

Edith Cavell Bridge, which crosses Shotover River near Queenstown, is named for a martyred World War I nurse.

It led to the internationally-renowned tourism company to issue an immediate apology.

“We apologise unreservedly for the disturbance our boats created during today’s Anzac ceremony on the Edith Cavel bridge,” said Donald Boyer, business manager – Tumu Pākihi, Shotover Jet.

“We are investigating our processes as we believe we should have done better.

“We are deeply disappointed at what has occurred and will ensure we halt operations for future Anzac ceremonies.

“I can confirm our staff were approached about a collection box and said we were happy to have one on our premises.”

Queenstown RSA has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, the Anzac spirit of co-operation and camaraderie was tapped into at Gallipoli this year to allow the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) contingent to honour those who fought there during the ill-fated 1915 campaign.

The Chunuk Bair service on Thursday (Türkiye time) included all the usual ceremonial elements, thanks to a little bit of help from the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

The bulk of the 40-strong New Zealand contingent arrived in Türkiye last week, but because of weather disruptions in Dubai it wasn’t until Tuesday that most of their checked luggage caught up with them.

Crucially, the missing luggage items contained many service dress uniforms and most of the band’s instruments.

Uniform items were shared around and resized to allow the five-personnel catafalque guard to have the appropriate uniform needed to perform their duties.

On Thursday morning, four members of the ADF band rushed from their Lone Pine service to play at Chunuk Bair.

Earlier, they loaned a cornet to Able Musician Orson Paine so he could play the Last Post at both the dawn service at the Anzac Commemorative Site and the Chunuk Bair service later that morning.

The commemoration services went off smoothly in ideal weather conditions despite the earlier uncertainty about whether the NZDF personnel would be able to take part at all, and the limited opportunity for a full dress rehearsal.

“I am immensely proud of the work-around the contingent came up with to ensure we could fully support the commemorations,” said contingent commander Major Peter Bowyer.

“We were always fully committed to making the commemorations as meaningful as possible for everyone attending. Gallipoli has such significance to generations of New Zealanders, and Chunuk Bair was a place where we as a young nation lost so grievously.”



