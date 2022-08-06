An off-duty police officer has been taken to hospital after being injured while intervening in a jewellery store robbery in central Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

An off-duty police officer has been taken to hospital after being injured while intervening in a jewellery store robbery involving a group of armed thieves in central Auckland.

A witness who saw the getaway car fleeing down the street said one person detained after the incident looked to be a child about 10 or 11.

Six people used weapons to gain entry to the store this evening, understood to be The Hour Glass on Queen St, and stole two bags of jewellery.

But members of the public and the off-duty officer jumped in to stop the robbers, managing to recover the two bags.

"The officer was hit in the head by one of the offenders and was taken to hospital with moderate injuries," a police spokeswoman said.

"The jeweller is still working to determine if all items stolen have been accounted for."

Police staff at the scene outside of a jewellery store in Queen Street. Photo / Supplied

One person was apprehended at the scene and inquiries are ongoing to locate the outstanding offenders.

Local woman Evie Aitcheson was with her partner and their 10-week-old baby when they saw a small blue Honda fleeing down the road with about three balaclava-clad people inside.

"We saw them driving away from it with the boot open," she told the Herald.

One of the people was in the boot "nearly falling out" as the vehicle careened down the busy central street.

"Everyone sort of moved out of the way because this car was just flying up the road."

She said the vehicle nearly smashed into another car before disappearing from sight.

As the family continued down the road they came across the scene of the robbery.

"Obviously one of the kids didn't manage to get away. They had pinned him to the ground."

Someone appeared to kick the boy, who she said was "so young", estimating him to be about 10 or 11 years old.

"I actually felt weirdly sorry for him. Where are his parents? Has he been taught to do this stuff?"

There were about 50-60 people gathered outside the shop when police arrived a short time later.

Aitcheson mentioned the blue Honda to the officers, who told her the car had already been dumped and the offenders had stolen a different one.

It appeared they had used hammers to smash the windows of the shop and the glass countertops, she said.

Video provided to the Herald shows police appearing to handcuff a person who is bent over the hood of a patrol car outside the Queen St store.

Members of the public can be seen gathering on the street to watch the incident unfolding outside The Hour Glass.

Police were called to the shop this afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Another video shows a person lying on his stomach on the footpath with members of the public pinning his arms behind his back.

In the background a man can be seen holding something to the side of his head while more members of the public tend to him.

Anyone with information on the offence is asked to contact police via 105 and quote job number P051476660

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

A woman who answered the store's phone did not want to comment.