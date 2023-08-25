Police have executed a search warrant at a Mt Wellington address in the search for 24-year-old Dariush Talagi and Tiari Boon-Harris.

Police today executed a search warrant at a Mt Wellington address in the search for 24-year-old Dariush Talagi, who is wanted for murder after an inner-city Auckland shooting this month.

Talagi is also wanted for causing grievous bodily harm after police believed he shot two people on Auckland’s Queen St on August 3 around 11.30pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton says the Operation Alto investigation team, supported by the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) recovered a rifle, ammunition and a quantity of cannabis during the search this morning.

“We believed Talagi may have been at this address; however, he was not located this morning and our inquiries continue,” Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said.

Dariush Talagi, 24, is wanted by police for murder over a shooting on Auckland's Queen St on August 3. Photo / Supplied

A 24-year-old man at the address has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession for supply of cannabis.

He is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court next week.

Yesterday, police announced they are also looking for a woman, Tiari Boon-Harris, who is believed to be helping the “dangerous” Talagi.

Bolton warned those who help Talagi they could face charges.

Police are asking for public help to find Tiari Boon-Harris who is believed to be assisting Dariush Talagi. Photo / Supplied

“We are also reminding Talagi’s associates that being an accessory after the fact for murder is a criminal offence, and you could be liable to prosecution,” Bolton said yesterday.

Talagi fatally shot 26-year-old Sione Tuuholoaki on August 3, and a second man was also critically hurt.

Friends described Tuuholoaki as “an old soul trapped in a young body” and an “angel” who impacted many.

Sione Tuuholoaki has been named as the victim of a shooting on Queen St, Central Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The Herald understands he moved to New Zealand from Australia last year.

Bolton says police acknowledge those who have provided information to date.

“My message remains that anyone with information should contact us, even if that is anonymously. It is a criminal offence to be an accessory after the fact for murder, and you could be liable for prosecution,” he said.

He also warned people not to approach Talagi but instead call 111 immediately if they see him.

Those who have other information that could assist the investigation should contact police by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 , referencing the file number 230804/3399, he said.



