The Queen leaves Buckingham Palace for the last time, have we already been in a recession? And Air NZ fares are on the rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald's Adam Pearse reporting from London

World Cup-winning All Blacks legend Sean Fitzpatrick hopes New Zealand's love for the monarchy endures as he fondly remembers his encounters with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The fallen monarch lies in state with hundreds of thousands of people expected to file past her coffin within Westminster Hall in London in the days leading up to her funeral on Monday.

Fitzpatrick, who helped the All Blacks win the inaugural 1987 World Cup and went on to captain the team, spoke yesterday to the BBC about the two instances when he met the Queen, who died last week at 96 years old.

Having seen the Queen as a child during a visit to New Zealand, Fitzpatrick said it had been an honour to then meet her in person in 1989 and 1997.

"To actually meet Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace, it was like a dream come true," he told the BBC.

The All Blacks also met the Queen in 2002. Photo / Getty Images

During the second visit, Fitzpatrick recalled the Queen's quick wit but also her intelligence.

"It was about [4pm] and we were drinking tea and I said, 'Your Majesty, [the] last time we were here, we were drinking gin and tonics', and she said, 'Well Sean, we never have a gin and tonic until after 6pm'.

"I loved the way she made you feel so comfortable, she was very knowledgeable about our game."

In that same visit, which was in the days preceding a clash with England, Fitzpatrick presented the Queen with signed All Blacks jerseys with the intention they were given to her grandsons, William and Harry.

"I don't think the princes wore them on the Saturday at Twickenham, but I'm sure they've hopefully got them at a nice place," Fitzpatrick said with a laugh.

The royal corgis were in attendance at Buckingham Palace during an All Blacks visit in 2002. Photo / Getty Images

He marvelled at the "outpouring of love" for the Queen he'd witnessed in recent days and had been stunned by the silence that had fallen over onlookers as they watched the coffin travel across the country.

Fitzpatrick told the BBC he was "thrilled" to see King Charles III ascend to the throne and he hoped the Crown's relationship with New Zealand would endure.

"New Zealand, from my point of view, we love the monarchy and long may it continue."