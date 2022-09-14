Queen Elizabeth death: 10 days of mourning. Video / AP

Mourners in London wanting to see the Queen's coffin can expect to wait in line for up to 30 hours.

The New York Post has reported Palace officials have estimated the lined are "miles long".

As reported by the Mirror, Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan told Tory lawmakers in a group chat, "Queues could be up to 30 hours as we are obviously expecting and planning for unprecedented demand."

The publication went on to report the over 750,000 mourning members of the public are expected to queue to see the late Queen who will lie in state in Westminster from tomorrow until her funeral on September 19.

The line to see the coffin will be open 24 hours a day and the Mirror has reported there will be port-a-potties placed along the queue route – which is expected to stretch nearly 5km.

Mourners have been told they will need a wristband to enter the queue and will not be able to take large bags, food, and drinks or tributes into the palace.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace, London. Photo / AP

People have been warned, "You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving," as reported by the news outlet.

The line will be continuously moving so mourners of the public will not be able to view the coffin for long.

It is the first time London is expected to be "full" and as such the government has prepared by calling to service 1500 soldiers to help man the queue alongside 10,000 police officers.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace earlier today where it will lie overnight in the bow room before being transported to Westminster Hall tomorrow.

King Charles returns to Buckingham Palace as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is flown to London. Photo / Getty Images

The Daily Mail reported tens of thousands of royal fans lined the streets to pay tribute to the Queen as her coffin returned to the Palace.

Tomorrow, Charles, William and Harry - along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex - will follow the coffin on foot as it is transported to the hall where it will lie in state for four days.

Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will also walk in the procession, as well as the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon.

Meanwhile, Queen Consort Camilla, the Princess of Wales, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will travel by car.