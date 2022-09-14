Thousands of Britons line the streets as Queen Elizabeth II is transferred via gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to lie in state in Westminster Hall. Video / Getty / The Royal Family

Over the coming days, the people of the UK will have the chance to see the Queen for the last time as she lies in state at Westminster Hall.

The public are invited to come and pay their respects in the days leading up to her funeral on September 19, but there are several rules they must follow.

The Queen's Lying-in-State opened to the public on September 14 and will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday, September 19 (5.30pm NZT) ahead of her funeral.

Pallbearers from The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II past Camilla, Kate, Sophie and Meghan. Photo / Oli Scarff, Pool via AP

It's predicted that people could face up to a 30-hour wait in line to see the Queen's coffin, and the UK Government has issued guidance on what to expect, what you can and can't bring along with you, and how to behave.

Visitors will go through airport-style security and there are strict rules around what you can bring with you. Only small bags - smaller than 40cm x 30xm x 20cm - are allowed. If you have a larger bag, you will have to leave it at the bag drop facility, but you will leave your belongings there at your own risk as space is not guaranteed.

Banned items include:

• Flasks or water bottles, except clear water bottles. Clear water bottles must be emptied of their contents before you enter the security search point at the Palace of Westminster.

• Food and liquid of any kind. Any food or liquids must be consumed in the queue or disposed of before you enter the security search point at the Palace of Westminster.



• Flowers or other tribute items (including candles, soft toys and photographs). These items can't be taken into or left in the Palace of Westminster. Floral tributes only should be taken to the dedicated floral tribute area in Green Park.

• Sharp items, including knives, Swiss Army knives, scissors, cutlery and screwdrivers.

• Personal defence equipment or any object that could be used as a weapon and/or compromise public safety, including personal defence sprays.

• Paint sprays, padlocks, chains, climbing gear, and dangerous or hazardous items.

• Fireworks, smoke canisters, air horns, flares, whistles, laser devices, and other items that could be used to cause a disturbance or noise.

• Banners, placards, flags, advertising or marketing messages, and other similar items that could be used to cause a disturbance.

• Coolers, hampers, sleeping bags, blankets, folding chairs and camping equipment.

• Non-foldable pushchairs.

• Any other items as directed by security staff or police.

The Queen's coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening (Wednesday afternoon NZT). Photo / AP

There's also a strict code of conduct for viewing the Queen's coffin, with a ban on:

• Filming, taking photos, or using mobile phones or other handheld devices in the security search area and the Palace of Westminster.

• Bringing or setting up gazebos or tents.

• Lighting barbecues or fires.

• Attempting to queue on behalf of others or ask others to queue on your behalf. Only those given wristbands at the end of the queue will be able to stay in the queue.

• Leaving personal items unattended in the queue. If you leave bags or other items unattended they will be removed and may be destroyed.