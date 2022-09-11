Focus Live: Proclamation of the Accession of King Charles III Video / Supplied

QUEEN'S DEATH - LATEST UPDATES

King Charles III has been formally announced King of New Zealand at a Proclamation Ceremony in front of Parliament today – the first opportunity for the public to gather for ceremonies following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It follows the official Proclamation of Accession at St James's Palace in London last night – after which the 14 other countries which have the monarch as the head of state have their own ceremonies.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today was to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth and to acknowledge King Charles.

"We are forever grateful for her close bond to this country. But it is bond that spans her whole family."

"And so as one chapter closes, another begins."

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro said New Zealanders had gathered at the same place 70 years ago to witness the Proclamation for the Queen.

She said the Queen had served "with unwavering loyalty and devotion."

"Through periods of immense hardship and change, Queen Elizabeth remained a pillar of strength."

"I know King Charles shares his late mother's sense of abiding duty." She said it would be her honour to serve as his representative.

"Let us look forward to this new chapter."

The ceremony was also attended by the Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon, Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann, and the Chief of the Defence Force Kevin Shortt.

As the head of state, the monarch is also the head of the NZ Defence Force, and the army, navy and air force.

Diplomatic representatives from Niue, Tokelau and the Cook Islands - countries which are part of the Realm of New Zealand – will also be part of the official party.

While King Charles III automatically became New Zealand's head of state when the Queen died, the ceremony is the formal acknowledgement of that.

Ahead of the ceremony, Cabinet will meet followed by a meeting of the Executive Council with the Governor General present.

Flags on Government buildings have been raised to full mast for the day – a break from the mourning period to mark the accession of Charles III as the new monarch.

The ceremony will end with an artillery salute from Point Jerningham in Wellington and the singing of the national anthem. When it concludes, the bells at the nearby Wellington Cathedral of St Paul will ring in the change – likely accompanied by bells elsewhere around New Zealand.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, view tributes left outside Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty Images

The Prime Minister and Governor General are likely to travel to the United Kingdom late this week to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, which will be on Monday September 19.

About 30 personnel from the Royal New Zealand Navy, New Zealand Army, Royal New Zealand Air Force and Defence civilians are leaving New Zealand today on civilian flights for it as well.

Parliament will also meet on Tuesday to mark the Queen's death after 70 years as the country's head of state – and the succession to King Charles III.

Last night, Ardern also spoke to British Prime Minister Liz Truss. A statement from 10 Downing St said they spoke of their fondness for Her Majesty The Queen "and shared their condolences".

As the Head of State, the Sovereign is a key part of New Zealand's constitutional arrangements, including giving Royal assent to bills, summoning and dissolving Parliament and delivering the Speech from the Throne at the opening of Parliament – usually through their representative, the Governor General.

Incredible images as William, Kate, Harry, Meghan reunite

From left, Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex reunite to meet members of the public. Photo / AP

Earlier today the warring princes, William and Harry, along with their wives Kate and Meghan appeared together in an extraordinary walkabout at Winsdor Castle, reunited in their grief for Queen Elizabeth II.

The four walked together to meet and greet mourners - Harry and Meghan had apparently been invited by the newly minted Prince of Wales to join him and Kate. Royal watchers have described it as a "significant moment" for the two brothers and may signal the end of their feud.

From left, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales view floral tributes at Windsor Castle after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / AP

One royal fan who spoke to Harry and Meghan told the Daily Mail: "It's lovely to see them both together. Maybe they can get back to a proper relationship. [A] lovely ripple went through the crowd as they approached. Hopefully, the healing between Harry and his brother can start now. I'm just so excited to have seen them both together. It's lovely."

The Sussexes' friend, journalist Omid Scobie, later said on Twitter that the invitation was made at the "11th hour". However, hinting that William was prepared to extend Harry an olive branch and work towards melting the ice between them, he declared: "It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers".

The appearance is thought to be the first time that the two couples have all been in public together since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020.