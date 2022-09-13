Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the New Zealanders attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London. Video / NZ Herald

When UK-based Kiwi Jacqueline Gilbert received a $26,000 bill because her handbag business logo conflicted with the royal family, she feared it would spell the end of her dream.

But instead of punishing a burgeoning entrepreneur for an honest mistake, the royals showed grace and the Wellington woman was ultimately invited to take part in the Queen's 95th birthday to celebrate Gilbert's achievements in engineering.

Now the 41-year-old from Wellington will be among the few New Zealand representatives to farewell the late Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Gilbert, telling her story to the media for the first time, moved to Cambridge in England in 2013 to study before catching the entrepreneurial bug.

Beaudurof founders Jacqueline Gilbert (left) and Frances Brandon. Photo / Supplied

In 2015, Gilbert and friend Frances Brandon founded Beaudurof, which used unique technology to develop handbags that could be converted into backpacks with the overarching goal of empowering women in the workplace.

When it came to deciding on a logo, Gilbert opted for a lion - a hat-tip to the University of Cambridge - wearing a crown embossed with a fleur-de-lis.

Come 2018, Gilbert was preparing to take her product to market. Tens of thousands of dollars had been spent developing bespoke equipment with the logo attached.

All that progress threatened to come crashing down when, through her lawyer, Gilbert received an email stating their logo was too similar to royal emblems.

The use of the royal arms and of royal devices, emblems and titles that suggested a business supplied goods to a member of the royal family was prohibited by the Trade Marks Act 1994.

Gilbert was invited to apply to use the logo, but the email also included a £13,000 bill - roughly $26,000.

"It was like, 'Oh my god, what are we going to do'," Gilbert told the Herald.

Paying the $26,000 would have almost certainly killed the business. In getting to that point, Gilbert and her friends had been living in a one-bedroom apartment, sleeping in the kitchen and bathroom to make ends meet.

"We were broke. It had cost us everything we had," she said.

Shocked by what had been a mistake borne only from naivety, Gilbert responded by pleading her case - explaining what had happened and the motivation behind their business.

What followed was "six months of stress", according to Gilbert, as she anxiously waited for a reply.

When it finally arrived, Gilbert couldn't have been more surprised.

Instead of sticking to rigid legislation, the explanation was accepted and the bill retracted, as long as the logo was changed slightly.

Jacqueline Gilbert at Buckingham Palace last year. Photo / Supplied

In addition, Gilbert took part in the late Queen's 95th birthday at Buckingham Palace last year in celebration of Gilbert's excellence in engineering.

"The fact that they celebrated us and didn't prosecute us was phenomenal," she said.

"They were more modern and more pragmatic than I expected, more willing to put their weight towards positive energy of progression and opportunity than I expected, which was more resistance and reluctance to change."

The recognition had done wonders for the business' credibility, leading to a boost in the North American market.

"It captured the attention of many of our international customers and was a long journey for me, a kid from Wellington, to be in such esteemed company."

Her brush with the royals, along with memories of royalist grandparents, had meant the Queen's recent death had affected her more than she anticipated.

"I think it was the fact that she was a strong, bold and consistent female leader that made it resonate especially with what we were doing.

"I feel like she was our Queen, and that emboldened people to recognise and seek out other female talent and leaders."

Come Monday, Gilbert will join Māori King Kiingi Tūheitia, former Governor-General Dame Silvia Cartwright and Victoria Cross recipient Willie Apiata as one of the few New Zealanders to attend the fallen monarch's funeral.

"To me, this honour is recognition of the indomitable spirit of Her Majesty and the innovative and adventurous spirit of the New Zealand people, who I am proud to represent."