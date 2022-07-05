Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Putāruru fire: At least 12 fire trucks respond to multiple buildings ablaze at former sawmill

At least 12 appliances and a command unit was at the site by midnight. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Daily Post

Fire crews battled multiple buildings on fire at a former sawmill in Putāruru overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said at least 12 appliances and a command unit responded to the fire after it was reported just before 11pm.

Multiple buildings were involved in the fire which were well ablaze when the first crews arrived.

Crews came from Putāruru, Tokoroa, Tirau, Rotorua, Matamata, Ngongotahā and Tauranga, he said.

By 6.30am one crew remained at the site.

The spokesman said it was too early to tell whether the fire was suspicious.