Pureora Forest Park. Photo / Alan Gibson

The annual Pureora Hunting Competition at Pureora Forest Park, near Taupō, will open next week.

From March 16 to April 28, any hunter with a current Department of Conservation permit to hunt in the area is invited to take part.

The competition, run by DoC since 1988, is a pest control event that targets pigs and deer, as well as smaller species like rats.

DoC senior community ranger Ray Scrimgeour said the event included several prizes.

“Although the weight or size of the animals is a key feature of the competition, we always like to ensure every hunter has a chance to win, so there are plenty of spot prizes, average weight divisions and prize draw categories too.”

There are four competition categories: deer, pigs, a new junior category focusing on rats, mustelids and goat tails, and the “roaring” competition.

NZDA's Mark Sarjeant measures some of the competition entries from last year. Photo / Department of Conservation

Entries can be made at one of 13 DoC recording centres throughout the competition and all entries registered are eligible to win category and spot prizes.

The competition is supported by the NZ Deerstalkers’ Association and the NZ Pig Hunting Association.

Scrimgeour said the two groups were important for the event.

“NZ Deerstalkers’ Association and the NZ Pig Hunting Association are crucial to management and delivery of the event.

“They are key hunting community stakeholders and provide us with excellent advice and support, as well as carrying out the official Douglas measuring at the prizegiving.”

The competition is free to enter for any hunter with a current DoC permit to hunt in the area.

There will also be free kiwi aversion training for dogs. Anybody interested should email jutaylor@doc.govt.nz to register. Hunters who put their dogs through kiwi aversion training can win a family pass to the Otorohanga Kiwi House.

For more information on the Pureora Hunting Competition, including competition categories and rules, visit www.doc.govt.nz/pureora-hunting-competition.

