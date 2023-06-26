DoC is asking for the public's help after a spate of illegal tree felling in Pukeora Forest Park and Tongariro Forest Conservation Area. Photo / Department of Conservation

Dozens of native trees and shrubs in the Pureora Forest Park and Tongariro Forest Conservation Area have fallen victim to axes and chainsaws during illegal tree-felling incidents.

One of the casualties from the Pureora Forest is a rimu tree believed to be up to 600 years old which was brutally felled and left at the scene.

Near the isolated Waihora Lagoon, located close to the Western Bay of Lake Taupō, a 25-metre-tall mataī has been felled, along with several smaller trees. These are all close to an unauthorised establishment DoC staff have deemed an illegal campsite.

Department of Conservation (DoC) principal compliance officer Matt Davis says the removal of native vegetation not only reduces the habitat of species like fungi, bats and kokakō but also affects nutrient recycling within the forest.

“By felling that single mataī tree, these people have destroyed the habitat and homes of other species DoC and iwi and conservation partners work hard to protect. It will take generations for that tree to be replaced,” Davis says.

Meanwhile, on the western edge of the Tongariro Forest Conservation Area, near Ōwhango, DoC staff have discovered close to 30 felled trees.

Tī koūka (cabbage), māhoe, horopito, kāmahi, puka and other trees have been hacked down and dumped at the site to create a clearing.

“It’s a breach of the Conservation Act to fell native trees on public conservation land, or remove native plants from those areas. No one has the right to remove or fell native trees in this way.”

The illegal removal or harvesting of trees or plants from public conservation land can result in a fine of up to $100,000 and two years in jail. If the offending continues, further fines of $10,000 a day can be imposed.

Davis says possible motives for illegal tree felling include the use of the timber for landscaping or firewood, or to create a clearing for hunting.

“None of these are acceptable.”

Davis says DoC is calling on visitors to the affected areas to alert the department of any tree fellings.

“We’re calling on the public to be our eyes and ears to report suspicious activity in these protected conservation forests. Call 0800 DOC HOT if they see or hear trees being felled, or wood being removed.”