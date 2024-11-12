Advertisement
Pukekohe hit and run: Woman charged with murder of Teri Rhind

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
A woman has been charged with murder following a fatal hit and run in Pukekohe, South Auckland last month.

Emergency services were called to reports of a man found injured and unconscious on Wellington St at 2.47am on October 18.

The victim, 37-year-old Teri Rhind, suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

Operation Gain was established to investigate the homicide after Rhind succumbed to his injuries and died in hospital on October 21.

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor said the Franklin community was quick to come forward with information which led to the vehicle’s location and the alleged offender.

“I would like to thank the public for coming forward with information.

“This information along with an extensive CCTV canvas across the Franklin area has resulted in the arrest of the woman today.”

Police put out a public request for information three days after the incident.

“The investigation continues, and we encourage anyone that hasn’t been spoken to by police yet, and has information about this tragic incident, to please come forward,” Taylor said,

If you have any information, you can contact police online or call 105, using the reference number 241018/8618.

Information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.


