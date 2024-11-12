Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's apology is allegedly not accepted but survivors of abuse in care. Auckland Harbour Bridge lanes are to close for Toitū te Tiriti hīkoi protest

A woman has been charged with murder following a fatal hit and run in Pukekohe, South Auckland last month.

Emergency services were called to reports of a man found injured and unconscious on Wellington St at 2.47am on October 18.

The victim, 37-year-old Teri Rhind, suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

Operation Gain was established to investigate the homicide after Rhind succumbed to his injuries and died in hospital on October 21.

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.