New Zealand

South Auckland police seeking driver in Pukekohe hit and run

RNZ
2 mins to read
By RNZ

Police are urging members of the public with information to come forward after a hit and run that left a man critically injured in Pukekohe, South Auckland, last week.

Emergency services were called at 2.47am on Friday to reports of a man found injured and unconscious on Wellington St.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he remains.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor said police were asking anyone who may have seen the incident or had CCTV footage to get in contact.

“As part of Operation Gain, our investigations team is actively making enquiries to identify and locate the driver and vehicle involved,” he said.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance for any information which may help us to help us locate the driver or the vehicle involved.”

Taylor said the vehicle was likely damaged during the incident and the owner should also contact police.

“A number of people have come forward with information and spoken to police since this incident, and we ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us to get in touch.”

Information can be provided to police by making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz using “Update Report” or by calling 105, and referencing the file number 241018/8618.

