By RNZ
Police are urging members of the public with information to come forward after a hit and run that left a man critically injured in Pukekohe, South Auckland, last week.
Emergency services were called at 2.47am on Friday to reports of a man found injured and unconscious on Wellington St.
The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he remains.
Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor said police were asking anyone who may have seen the incident or had CCTV footage to get in contact.