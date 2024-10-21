Auckland's Mayor voices concerns over America's Cup costs. Gaza sees rising casualties. King Charles visits Australia. Stay updated with key stories from around the world.

By RNZ

Police are urging members of the public with information to come forward after a hit and run that left a man critically injured in Pukekohe, South Auckland, last week.

Emergency services were called at 2.47am on Friday to reports of a man found injured and unconscious on Wellington St.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he remains.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor said police were asking anyone who may have seen the incident or had CCTV footage to get in contact.