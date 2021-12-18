Public warned not to eat shellfish sourced from Banks Peninsula waters

Mussels are on the list of seafood from Banks Peninsula that should not be eaten at present. Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

A public health warning has been issued for the entire Banks Peninsula in Canterbury after high toxin levels were reported in shellfish yesterday.

The Ministry for Primary Industries has found toxins in bivalve shellfish are three times the safe eating limit.

This means mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, catseyes, kina (sea urchins) and all other bivalve shellfish should not be eaten.

The toxin cannot be removed through cooking and poisoning can begin half an hour after eating the fish.

Illness symptoms may include diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps.

Crabs, pāua and crayfish can be eaten but only if the gut is completely removed before cooking, as this is where the toxins concentrate.

If the gut is not removed its contents could contaminate the meat during the cooking process, the ministry says.

Crayfish can be consumed but only if the gut is completely removed before cooking. Photo / 123rf

Anyone who does get sick is advised to call Healthline on 0800 61 11 16 or seek medical attention immediately.

Anyone who is affected is also advised to contact a public health unit and keep any leftover shellfish so it can be tested.

Commercially harvested shellfish - sold in shops and supermarkets, or exported - is subject to strict water and flesh monitoring programmes by MPI to ensure they are safe to eat. There is no commercial harvesting of shellfish in the affected area.

