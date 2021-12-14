Primary sector exports tipped to exceed $50b in 2022 - report

Seafood exports are recovering from the challenges posed by the disruption to food service during the pandemic, says Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker. Photo / jackf/123RF

Seafood exports are recovering from the challenges posed by the disruption to food service during the pandemic, says Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker. Photo / jackf/123RF

By Maja Burry of RNZ

After falling last year, primary sector exports are back on a growth trajectory and forecast to pass the $50 billion mark for the first time.

The Ministry for Primary Industries' situation and outlook report, released this morning, shows export revenue is set to climb 6 per cent, to $50.8 billion dollars in the year to June 2022.

This follows a 1 per cent drop in export revenue in the year to June 2021, which was attributed to Covid-19 related issues.

The MPI report said dairy was expected to drive the gains, with revenue from New Zealand's biggest export earner expected to lift 10 per cent to $20.9 billion.

Smaller gains are also anticipated for the meat, horticulture, forestry, seafood and arable sectors - while honey bucked the trend, with export earnings set to fall slightly.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said the healthy growth forecast across the majority of the primary industries showed the future of the food and fibre sector was bright.

"This is the first time New Zealand's annual food and fibre export revenue will crack $50 billion - a result we should all be very proud of, particularly as we navigate the challenges of Covid-19," O'Connor said.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker said seafood exports were recovering from the challenges posed by the disruption to food service during the pandemic.

"Seafood export revenue is forecast to rise 4 per cent to $1.9 billion in the year to 30 June 2022, as countries open up and food service resumes," Parker said.

The report showed the food and fibre sector accounted for 82.4 per cent of merchandise exports in the year ended June 2021.

China was the largest export market, taking 37 per cent of all of New Zealand's primary industry exports.

This included 42 per cent of dairy exports, 57 per cent of forestry exports and 38 per cent of seafood and meat and wool exports.

- RNZ