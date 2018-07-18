The scam askes recipients to hand over their bank details. Photo / File

Inland Revenue is warning the public not to be fooled by a scam email that is tricking recipients into giving up their credit-card details.

The mock email claims they are due a tax refund from the IRD and asks them to click on a website where they can give their bank details.

It says they have received around 700 notifications about the scam and urges people who have given their details to contact their bank immediately.

Inland Revenue chief information security officer Doug Hammond says the scam is convincing, but there are a couple of important details that give it away.

"Firstly look where the email is from. If it doesn't come from an address that ends with ird.govt.nz then be very suspicious.