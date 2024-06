Police said there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Police said there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Members of the public have been advised to avoid a Napier suburb as police have launched an operation this afternoon.

Police said some streets in Maraenui have been cordoned off “as a precaution”.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time.

“More information will be released when we are in a position to do so.”

More to come.