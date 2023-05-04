Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Public transport disaster: Our troubled trains system and KiwiRail’s horror week

By
3 mins to read
Commuters boarding a Metlink train at Paremata Station, Porirua. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Commuters boarding a Metlink train at Paremata Station, Porirua. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Mistakes happen. To err is human, after all. But it’s rare for a government agency to endure a week quite as bad as the one KiwiRail has just suffered.

The state-owned enterprise has lurched

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand