NZ's first case of an international sporting rep diagnosed with CTE, Lachie Jones inquest and Princess Charlotte turns nine in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

The Commerce Commission has put 37 jobs on the line in its search for cost savings, while at the same time spending more than $100,000 since the start of the year to replace staff laptops.

The Herald understands Commerce Commission staff were informed of the change proposal in an all-staff meeting which took place yesterday.

In a statement, chief executive Adrienne Meikle said the proposal, which would cull 37 roles, was “currently under consultation”. Around 400 people currently work at the commission, according to its official website.

“The commission has been holding vacancies, reduced discretionary spending including travel, and reduced expenditure on contractors and consultants,” Meikle told NZME in a statement.

All agencies have been told to look for savings of between 6.5 and 7.5 per cent on average.

Savings include slashing “backroom” spending and roles, and cutting the reliance of the public sector on contractors and consultants.

The Commerce Commission has around 400 staff across its Wellington-based head office, and office in Auckland. The independent Crown entity describes itself as playing a “crucial role” in ensuring the country’s markets are competitive, and keeping consumers informed and protected.

“Our vision is that New Zealanders are better off because markets work well and consumers and businesses are confident market participants.”

Meikle vowed to focus on “maintaining the delivery of our statutory functions” as the agency seeks cost savings, directed by the Government. Other agencies have sung a similar tune, with promises to focus on core delivery and key priorities, as financial belts tighten around some departments.

The commission has been replacing staff devices, including laptops, while under the change proposal directive. Since January 1, 2024, 57 devices have been replaced at a cost of $119,000.

Meikle said this is “part of the standard cycle to replace equipment” and confirmed no further replacements are planned until “later this year”.

The commission is the latest agency to confirm job cuts as the axe looms over thousands of public servants. Confirmation comes after a massive day of slashing across agencies, with proposals announced yesterday putting more than 800 jobs on the chopping block at Kāinga Ora, the Ministry of Education, NZQA, Statistics NZ, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Yesterday’s announcements of proposed mass job cuts were labelled “reckless” by the Public Service Association, a union which agencies are consulting with as leaders go line-by-line through their budgets.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, social housing and transport.