Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

'Psychotic' patient hit health worker after waiting 21 hours for admission to Auckland hospital's mental health unit

7 minutes to read
Health workers in hospital emergency departments regularly face abusive behaviour from mental health patients. Photo / Getty Images

Health workers in hospital emergency departments regularly face abusive behaviour from mental health patients. Photo / Getty Images

Sophie Trigger
By
Sophie Trigger

Multimedia Journalist, Wellington.

As the medical system faces being stretched again during a busy winter, documents reveal health workers at Auckland City Hospital's busy emergency department regularly face abusive behaviour and threats from mentally unwell patients, writes Sophie

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.