Protesters on Monday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The protesters who forced the closure of the main motorway into Wellington during peak traffic have been taken into police custody - but not before the protest caused severe disruption.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency says there are vehicles queuing from just before the Terrace Tunnel on State Highway 1, all the way back to Tawa.

UPDATE 8:25AM

The queues are caused by the protesters who sat across the motorway this morning demanding the Government restore passenger rail services.

Images showed a line of protesters sitting on the road holding a banner that read "Restore Passenger Rail" blocking vehicles on State Highway 1 from getting to the Terrace Tunnel.

The protesters were removed by police, some in handcuffs, and placed into the back of a police van.

The group wants the Government to open a new freight-only line and introduce more passenger rail.

On Monday, the group caused traffic chaos by climbing a gantry above the motorway and hanging a large banner. Three people were taken into police custody after the protest.

Restore Passenger Rail supporters pledge to continue their promised series of actions in Wellington this afternoon by boarding a freight train carriage at the port and asking for a ride.