Protester arrested in Parliament grounds for second time

The video showed Brett Power being led away by officers. Photo / via RNZ

By RNZ

A man who was arrested during the Parliament occupation last month was handcuffed there again this afternoon.

A video on social media shows about half a dozen officers leading Brett Power away from the grounds.

The police are jeered at by a small group of protesters who are shouting "shame".

In the first week of February's occupation, Power tried to breach the police line and enter Parliament but was arrested.

In a statement, police said they were aware of the possibility of planned protest activity across the Wellington area tomorrow.

Additional staff have been called in from outside of the Wellington Police District and plans are in place to respond if required.

"Police have a low tolerance of any activity that could lead to disruption of Parliament, critical roads or residents.

"While police will respect the right to lawful protest, any behaviour deemed unlawful or that disrupts people from going about their lawful business will not be tolerated."

After the arrest, police said the protesters today left the area peacefully.