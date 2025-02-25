Herald journalist Tom Dillane’s article, Haka for Sale: Inside the problematic global trend of Māori dance workshops for corporate clients: exposes an uncomfortable truth: haka risks becoming a gimmick when divorced from its origins.

Corporate clients from a haka workshop in Europe with fake mokos.

There is a difference between appropriation and appropriate sharing. Some organisations in Aotearoa are engaging with businesses to share haka in a way that upholds tikanga Māori, ensuring the practice remains connected to its cultural roots rather than being treated as a commodity.

Māori cultural intellectual property (IP) is more than trademarks and copyrights; it is whakapapa (genealogy) and taonga (treasure) passed down through generations. When businesses — often without Māori involvement — repurpose haka as a team-building exercise, the more profound significance is lost. Worse, it disrespects the iwi, hapū, and whānau who hold the mātauranga (knowledge) of haka.

Māori cultural knowledge has long been extracted and repackaged, from tā moko designs on cheap souvenirs to misusing Māori words in branding. The global rise of haka workshops follows the same pattern. If unchecked, we risk a future where haka is seen not as a sacred and powerful expression but as an off-the-shelf product, available for a fee.

A haka workshop conducted by the Authentic Haka Experience in Noordwijk, Netherlands, for Heineken in 2022. Photo / Facebook

The law offers little protection. Te Tiriti o Waitangi provides a framework, but intellectual property law does not fully recognise indigenous ownership of culture. The WAI 262 claim, often called the “Māori intellectual property claim”, sought to change this, asserting Māori rights over their traditional knowledge and expressions. Decades later, the fight continues.

So what happens now? Businesses wanting to use haka or other Māori cultural practices must engage with Māori experts, not as consultants after the fact, but as decision-makers from the outset. The Government should strengthen legal protections for Māori cultural IP, ensuring Māori retain control over their own knowledge, traditions, and expressions. Or exploitation will continue.

Haka is not a corporate exercise or a party trick — it is whakapapa, identity, and history. When delivered with tikanga, it can be shared in a way that uplifts and educates. Divorced from its roots, it becomes hollow. True engagement with Māori culture must be on Māori terms, with understanding and respect at its core.