Haka for sale: Inside the ‘problematic’ global trend of Māori dance workshops for corporate clients

Tom Dillane
The proliferation of haka team-building workshops for corporate clients across the globe has raised eyebrows among Māori cultural experts. The classes can be as short as 10-30 minutes and sometimes delivered by instructors with no Māori heritage. If conducted in New Zealand, most would breach the Haka Ka Mate Attribution Act 2014, Tom Dillane reports.

It was a reminder of home, but not a welcome one for Kiwi expat Eva Hayward, living in Sweden.

