A prospective teacher learned a valuable lesson after she crashed into a traffic light on St Patrick's Day while more than four times the breath alcohol limit. Photo / 123RF

A prospective teacher learned a valuable lesson after she crashed into a traffic light on St Patrick's Day while more than four times the breath alcohol limit. Photo / 123RF

A prospective teacher learned a valuable lesson after she crashed into a traffic light on St Patrick's Day while more than four times the breath alcohol limit.

Charlotte Anna Armstrong Homan, 26, had been at a party earlier that day but at 8.30pm she was driving drunk up Rattray St.

Approaching the intersection with Arthur St, she veered to the left and collided with the pole.

A breath test performed at the scene gave a result of 1079mcg.

Homan did not normally go to parties, counsel Deborah Henderson said at Homan's sentencing in the Dunedin District Court yesterday.

This was to be her last year studying teaching and a bachelor of science degree at the University of Otago.

Homan took her own drinks, but, after already consuming a lot of wine, she was given a cup from which to drink. The morning after the accident she woke up feeling "disoriented and zombie-like".

She was so concerned about her state, she went to see a doctor with her mother.

Though the drug-test came back clean, the doctor said Homan could have already metabolised any substance she had potentially consumed.

The accident had really scared her as to what could happen when people drink and drive, Henderson said.

Homan would have normally caught a taxi or got a ride home from family or friends.

Since that day, she had not been drinking or driving. She had also been attending counselling and intended to continue.

Community magistrate Sally O'Brien said the level was extremely high, especially for someone of a relatively young age and small build.

"You were very lucky you weren't seriously hurt, and you didn't hurt anybody else".

O'Brien was glad Homan had learned her lesson and taken it as a wake-up call.

Homan was fined $500, ordered to pay court costs of $130, and disqualified for 28 days, with alcohol interlock provisions to follow.