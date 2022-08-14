Footage shows the shocking moment a person on an electric scooter was hit by a car at an intersection in Auckland central. Video / Supplied

A witness has described a worrying commotion at a Newmarket property after an alleged hit-and-run which saw an e-scooter rider fly through the air after impact with a vehicle.

Footage of the terrifying incident on Friday night showed the scooter rider driving on an Auckland inner-city road when a car being driven in the other direction turned in front of the rider.

The rider slammed into the car's front corner, the video shows, and was catapulted into the air, somersaulting before landing heavily on the pavement.

The footage ends with the car driving out of the camera's frame, while the scooter rider could be seen moving on the ground after the crash.

Police said the incident occurred at 9.50pm.

An Auckland e-scooter rider was tossed into the air in a horrifying crash with a car on Friday night. Photo / Supplied

Following the crash, a nearby resident told the Herald she heard a commotion at a property on Sarawia St after 10pm on the same street the crash occurred.

She claimed the car involved in the alleged hit-and-run was parked outside a set of flats.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, alleges she could hear police dogs and claims she heard police smashing open a door she believed to be at the property where the alleged hit-and-run vehicle was parked outside.

"I happened to be in bed when I heard dogs going mad outside. Police had brought the sniffer dogs in. They went up and knocked on the door but there appeared to be no answer," she said.

"That's when I heard them smash the door in. I saw at least three cops but there may have been more."

A horrifying scooter crash sent a rider somersaulting into the air on Friday night. Photo / Supplied

The witness of the aftermath claimed there was broken glass on the ground the next day and that the car parked outside the flat was towed away by police.

In a statement, police said charges had not yet been laid and couldn't confirm any further details about the incident.

"Inquiries are still ongoing with this incident. No charges have been laid at this stage. Police continue to ask anyone with information to call us on 105, quoting the file number 220813/4967," a police spokesperson said.

The witness told the Herald she feels "very sorry for the scooter rider".

In a statement on the weekend, police said the scooter rider was seriously hurt in the incident.

"The scooter rider sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital."

Police are seeking an update on the scooter rider's injuries.