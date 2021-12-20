Property developer apologises for 'racist' brochure about Takapuna build

Eden REITs' brochure on the Lake Park development in Takapuna. Photo / Supplied

A commercial and residential real estate developer has apologised for a "racist" brochure promoting one of its new builds in an affluent Auckland suburb.

Eden REITs' brochure on the Lake Park development in Takapuna on Auckland's North Shore has been criticised for highlighting the area as having a high European population.

The brochure, which has reportedly been sent to several prospective customers, is titled "A Vision for Auckland" and promotes "commercial and residential townhouses ... with a lake and sea view".

Under a section titled "Elite: Passion and heritage originating from an elite circle", Eden REITs states that, according to figures from the 2018 Census, "82.8 per cent of Takapuna's residents are European descent" [sic].

Eden REITs' brochure on the Lake Park development in Takapuna. Photo / Supplied

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon told 1News it was "disappointing that real estate firms are still racially profiling".

"It should be taken out of today's advertising; these people are professional - what is the fear?" Foon said.

"All New Zealanders should be treated as humans and all New Zealanders should have the opportunity to buy where they want to."

Eden REITs' Joanne Chen told 1News a marketing team member for the campaign had made "a literal translation without understanding the wider context around it".

Eden REITs' brochure on the Lake Park development in Takapuna. Photo / Supplied

"We apologise unreservedly for any hurt this might have caused - this was not our intention at all, and we will learn from this," Chen said.

In a statement on its website, Eden REITs on Monday night said it had "become the centre of attention ... for the wrong reason".

"It was never our intention to cause anyone any harm and we're very, very sorry for our misjudgment," the statement read.

"To remedy this, we're committing to the following steps over the coming months: We are putting in place a culture and diversity training for the whole team in the coming months; we are implementing a training programme around the importance of the Tangata Whenuatanga and the Treaty next year; we are setting up an advertising review committee to oversee future marketing materials to ensure they are not misrepresented.

"Many of our team at Eden REITs are new New Zealanders and we appreciate and treasure the opportunity to live and work here. We will learn from this mistake and are committed to making progress going forward."