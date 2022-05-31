Police have evacuated properties near to where a "suspicious" item resembling unexploded ordnance has been found/ Photo / NZME

Police have evacuated properties in Ashburton near to where a "suspicious" item resembling unexploded ordnance has been found.

Police say they were called to a residential property on Elizabeth St in Allenton where the item was found.

The area has been cordoned off and nearby properties evacuated.

Police are advising advise members of the public to avoid the area while the incident is resolved.

The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been notified and is on its way to the scene.