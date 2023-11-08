John John Florence pictured in New Zealand. Photo / John_john_florence Instagram

Keen surfers have received an unexpected surprise over the last few days as two time world champion ‘John John’ Florence’ caught waves in New Zealand.

The professional American surfer, considered one of the most dominant pipe surfers of his time, has been spotted at Northland surfing hot spots in Ahipara and most recently at Ocean Beach in Whangārei Heads.

Several local surfers have posted photos online of themselves with the Florence. Many hailing the opportunity to have met the legendary surfer.

Florence’s own social media accounts show he appears to be taking a tour along the New Zealand coastline on his catamaran Vela, surprising avid surfers along the way.

He has posted pictures and videos unmistakably taken in New Zealand in the last two weeks - the first of which showed pristine coastlines, forests, farmland and storms.

“We’ve had it all, everything from 50 knots of wind to perfect little barrels. We are loving New Zealand,” he wrote.

Hawaii-born Florence was the youngest surfer to compete in the Triple Crown of Surfing at age 13. Following on from that he’s competed in elite competitions, eventually pulling the title of two-time world surf league champion.



