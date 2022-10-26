A dream Ngāti Awa surfer Levi Stewart has had since he was a twelve-year-old was finally realised over the weekend after he took out 2022 Aotearoa Māori Surfing titles at Ahipara. Photo / Supplied

A dream Ngāti Awa surfer Levi Stewart has had since he was a twelve-year-old was finally realised over the weekend after he took out 2022 Aotearoa Māori Surfing titles at Ahipara.

The win was a first for Stewart, who with defending champion Natasha Gouldsbury (Te Āti Awa) won the premier Tāne and Wāhine divisions, respectively.

More than 100 surfers from 21 iwi took to the waters in Ahipara across 14 divisions - ranging from Under 14s through to Over 45s - for just the second time in 26 years the competition has been held in Te Tai Tokerau.

Mana whenua held a pōwhiri on Friday night for the manuhiri, who were welcomed to stay at Roma Marae during the competition.

On the first day of the competition, a hikoi of cars ventured up State Highway 1 before traversing through the forest and popping out at the bluff to be greeted by big 1.5 – 2m waves and perfect offshore winds.

The northern side of the bluff offered up some pumping waves on the right tides, along with some challenging conditions throughout the day.

The exhibition put on in the Open Tāne was amazing all day, and none more so than when during the finals, under the glare of the setting sun, Stewart surfed to a 16.10-point heat total.

"I was just over getting second the last few times; to Bach [Tipene] in Taranaki, then again to Kehu [Butler] here last time in 2020. So, I just wanted to win this one so much," Stewart said.

"No more messing around - get it done and put it to bed," he added.

Stewart matched up against two of his heroes and young local Northland surfer Te Kauwhata Kauwhata (Ngāpuhi) in the final, with Chris Malone (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki) placing second, Ricardo Christie (Ngāpuhi) taking third and Kauwhata coming in fourth.

"Ric is my biggest hero. I have grown up watching him surf, so to have him in the final and get one over him - I feel very lucky. Same with Bugsy (Chris Malone)," Stewart said.

"To surf against all those guys, I'm very lucky."

The Māori Titles are one of the first events that Stewart ever participated in; the meaning of the win was evident at the poroporoaki, when he accepted his trophy.

"This is an event that I have always held close to my heart. It is one of my favourites," Stewart said.

"To compete at the event since a young kid growing up watching it, watching all the past winners, and now to be able to win the Open Men's... feels pretty special."

Te Āti Awa retained the Iwi of Origin by way of Gouldsbury, with support from her teammates, after she claimed three titles at the event.

Gouldsbury surfed in four heats on the final day, slowly running out of steam, but not before winning all three divisions contested.

"I'm drained. The surf is big, the current is gnarly. I was out there in the longboard and then in the Juniors as well, where we got smashed, then again in the Open," said a tired Gouldsbury.

"I won the title in 2020 and was able to defend it this weekend - I kinda brought the trophy up on a holiday.

"But seriously, you don't usually get to drive through forests and on beaches to find pumping waves. It's a cool event, but these types of adventures make it even better."

Gouldsbury took the win over mother-daughter combo Renee Ruddell (Te Rarawa) and Indi-Lee Ruddell (Te Āti Awa), with Kiri Binnersley (Ngāti Porou) placing fourth.

In the Senior Men's divisions, Chris Malone made up for his runner-up finish in the Open Tāne, winning both the Over 35 and Over 45 Men's Divisions.

Natasha Gouldsbury and Navryn Malone (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki) were victorious in the Under 18 divisions, claiming the Surfline scholarships.

The scholarships are comprised of $500 cash for each recipient, include a session with The Art of Surfing, and the recipients also become Surfline Ambassadors for the year.

Malone was a standout all weekend, but no more so than in the final, where he posted a 19.37-point heat total out of 20 points for two huge left-handers he belted big combos on.

Gouldsbury surfed her way to victory on the final wave of her final, surfing to a 8.47 total and pipping Indi-Lee Ruddell into second place ahead of India Kennings (Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei) and Kyra Wallis (Ngāpuhi).

Zen Wallis (Ngāpuhi) and Gouldsbury tackled the mountainous low-tide waves on their longboards, riding to victory.

The conditions were far from ideal for longboarding, but both made the most of the waves they caught to outpoint their opponents.

Ngāti Porou surfer Regan Farlie made his long journey from the East Cape worthwhile with a win in the Stand Up Paddleboard division, finding some long-running lefts to claim the title.

Supported by his daughter upon exiting the water, Farlie's winning smile was beaming and stretched from ear-to-ear - his return to the event having been spurred on by his daughter's new-found enthusiasm for the ocean.

Indi-Lee Ruddell defended her title in the Under 14 Girls Division, one of three divisions the busy surfer contested.

Ruddell looked sharp all weekend, claiming the title in the Under 14s, pushing Gouldsbury to the final minutes in the Under 18s, and placing second in the Open Women's Division.

Zeke Pragert (Ngāti Porou) won the Under 14 Boys Division, scoring 8.40 points to beat Sonny Lyons (Ngāi Tahu) in second and Taj Phillips (Ngāti Kahu) in third.

One perfect 10-point score for a ride was awarded during the event, and that went to Tai Murphy (Ngāti Awa) in the semi-finals of the Under 16 Boys division.

Murphy went on to win the Under 16 Boys division, besting Dale Cromhout (Ngāpuhi), Will Hardie (Ngāti Porou) and Rakiatea Tau (Ngāi Tahu), who finished second through fourth.

A new taonga was presented at the poroporoaki, with Ricardo Christie and his whanau awarding the Tangaroatanga – Innovation Award - He tohu maumahara o Taniora – Danny Carse.

Will Hardie was the recipient, picked out by Christie for his outstanding surfing during the event and, in particular, his confident display of surfing in the Open Men's semi-finals.

The full draw and results can be viewed at: liveheats.com/events/44861.