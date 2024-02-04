People have once again gathered in Auckland to protest the events still taking place in Gaza.

Several hundred “Free Gaza” protesters have occupied Te Komititanga Square in front of Britomart train station in central Auckland, protesting Israel’s actions in Gaza.

A Herald photographer on the scene saw several people lying on the ground in body bags in front of the station which the Herald understands was a “die-in” where people lie on the ground pretending to be dead to signify those killed in the conflict.

It was estimated about 150 people were present during the rally.

People gathered to wave flags to protest the situation in Gaza outside the Britomart train station in Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

Inspector Graeme Anderson said police were on hand to ensure the safety of all members of the community.

“Our role in any protest action is to uphold the law. Police recognise the right to peaceful protest as well as the public’s right to go about their lawful business.

“During this, and other previous planned gatherings, police have taken an approach appropriate to the circumstances and this has included engagement and monitoring.

“While there were no arrests or issues in relation to this rally, one person was arrested following the rally for a previous unrelated matter.”

Tongans were among those in Auckland who held signs to offer support for Palestinians. Photo / Alex Burton

Today’s rally was another in a series across the country, protesting Israel’s action in the Gaza Strip and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Two weeks ago, Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrated outside the restaurant where National Party MPs were dining in Christchurch.

In November last year, six people were arrested after they clashed with police at the entrance to Ports of Auckland.

The protest was against the importing of Israeli goods, with one protester threatening to remove a hummus product co-owned by an Israeli company from New Zealand supermarket shelves.

On January 7, tensions were high as pro-Palestine protesters clashed with pro-Israel protesters during a march along Queen St.

A demonstration supporting those affected by the situation in Palestine was held. Photo / Alex Burton

The Government’s most recent position on the conflict is that it supports “urgent international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Israel should “abide by international law” as it prosecutes its war on Hamas.

“We’ve said from the beginning that Israel has a right to defend itself, but it has a huge obligation to make sure that it is compliant with international law,” Luxon said.

The Herald has approached the protest organisers for comment.