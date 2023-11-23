Police clash with pro-Palestine protesters blocking entrance to Port of Auckland

Pro-Palestinian protestors clash with police outside the Port of Auckland.

Pro-Palestinian protestors clash with police outside the Port of Auckland.

Dozens of pro-Palestine protestors have blocked an entrance to the Ports of Auckland [POAL], as a large police presence attempts to subdue and remove them from the road.

About 12 police cars and vans were at the scene of the protest as of 5pm today on Solent Street leading to the POAL in downtown Auckland.

Footage of the unfolding scene shows officers engaging in physical altercations with animated protestors and pulling pepper spray on at least one protestor.

At least one person has been loaded into one of three police vans.

“Be free, Palestine”, the crowd chanted.

Approximately 30 police are present at the scene and trucks are still moving in and out of the port.

Police clash with pro-Palestine protesters blocking entrance to Ports of Auckland. Photo / NZ Herald



