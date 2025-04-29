By RNZ
Justice Paul Goldsmith says Cabinet has agreed to reinstate a total ban on prisoners voting in general elections.
Under the previous Labour government, prisoners serving less than three years were allowed to vote.
Goldsmith said allowing prisoners to vote was “typical of the previous government’s soft-on-crime approach”.
“Citizenship brings rights and responsibilities. People who breach those responsibilities to the extent that they are sentenced to jail temporarily lose some of their rights, including the right to vote,” he said.