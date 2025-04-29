Advertisement
Prisoner voting ban to be brought back - Paul Goldmsith

RNZ
2 mins to read

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith.



By RNZ

Justice Paul Goldsmith says Cabinet has agreed to reinstate a total ban on prisoners voting in general elections.

Under the previous Labour government, prisoners serving less than three years were allowed to vote.

Goldsmith said allowing prisoners to vote was “typical of the previous government’s soft-on-crime approach”.

“Citizenship brings rights and responsibilities. People who breach those responsibilities to the extent that they are sentenced to jail temporarily lose some of their rights, including the right to vote,” he said.

He said restoring the ban would mean consistency regardless of the length of a prisoner’s sentence.

“A total prison voting ban for all sentenced prisoners underlines the importance that New Zealanders afford to the rule of law, and the civic responsibility that goes hand-in-hand with the right to participate in our democracy through voting.”

The ban will be included in the Electoral Amendment Bill which is due to be introduced later this year.

It would not apply to people on remand, nor those sentenced to home detention.

And it would not be retrospective, meaning those already serving sentences of less than three years when the ban comes into force before the 2026 election will be able to vote.

- RNZ

