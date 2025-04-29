He said restoring the ban would mean consistency regardless of the length of a prisoner’s sentence.

“A total prison voting ban for all sentenced prisoners underlines the importance that New Zealanders afford to the rule of law, and the civic responsibility that goes hand-in-hand with the right to participate in our democracy through voting.”

The ban will be included in the Electoral Amendment Bill which is due to be introduced later this year.

It would not apply to people on remand, nor those sentenced to home detention.

And it would not be retrospective, meaning those already serving sentences of less than three years when the ban comes into force before the 2026 election will be able to vote.

- RNZ