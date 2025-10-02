Advertisement
Prison violence, overcrowding and inmate numbers reach unprecedented levels – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The prison population is at an all-time high.

The Corrections Association says New Zealand’s prisons are in “crisis”.

Last year saw record-breaking numbers of assaults on staff, almost double what they were just seven years ago.

The latest Corrections data show 1558 prisoner-prisoner assaults in the 2024-25 year, and 1080 prisoner-staff assaults.

All of this comes with overcrowding,

