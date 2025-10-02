All of this comes with overcrowding, tight budgets and a growing gang and meth problem.

NZ Herald senior reporter Derek Cheng told The Front Page that at the moment, the prison population is at an all-time high.

“It’s just under 10,900. The last time it was more or less the same population number was back in March 2018,” Cheng said.

“Just looking at the data as well, there are more ‘category three’ sentences coming through the courts and they are the more serious offences punishable by at least two years in prison. So there is definitely a truth about the complexity of the average prisoner,” he said.

The latest Corrections data show 1558 prisoner-prisoner assaults in the 2024-25 year, and 1080 prisoner-staff assaults.

Listen to the full episode to hear more about:

The complex prison population

Staffing and budget pressures

Double-bunking in recent years

Corrections and the Budget.

