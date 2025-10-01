Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand / Politics

‘Tension and violence’: Prison assaults, double-bunking, and prison population hit record highs

Derek Cheng
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Budget 2025 funded Corrections for a set number of prisoners by mid-2026. We’re nearly there - a year early. Video / Herald NOW

New Zealand prisons had more prisoner-staff assaults and prisoner-prisoner assaults in the past year than ever before, and significantly more than the last time the prison population neared 10,900 prisoners.

The Corrections Association is calling it a crisis, with a shrinking per-prisoner budget and frontline staffing levels that Corrections describes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save