Nelson Hospital was placed in lockdown during a fire at the nearby psychiatric unit on Sunday night. A man is in custody charged with endangering life by wilfully setting fire to property. Photo / Tracy Neal

A man accused of starting a fire that put Nelson Hospital into lockdown will have to remain in prison pending his next court appearance because there’s nowhere else for him.

Police and emergency services were called to the fire just before 9pm on Sunday, which Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand said yesterday had occurred in the courtyard of the intensive psychiatric care unit, near the public hospital.

Staff were able to move all patients to safety during the incident in which no one was injured and nothing but minor damage to property occurred.

Staff at the acute care psychiatric unit in Nelson were able to move patients to safety during a fire on Sunday night. Photo / Tracy Neal

Many who live in the area were reported to have seen the fire that sent out large flames, and a considerable amount of smoke.

The following day a man who had been admitted for assessment at the hospital’s secure mental health unit was arrested and charged with endangering life by wilfully setting fire to property.

He was due to appear via video link in the Nelson District Court today for a bail hearing, but refused to leave his cell, the court heard.

Judge Tony Zohrab said after hearing from mental health experts about the man’s status, and the complexity of the case, he was not able to be placed back in the care of mental health services.

Police opposed bail which meant there was little option but to remand him in custody, the court heard.

The accused man’s mother who was in court shook her head at the news her son would remain in a police cell.

Judge Zohrab said he had little confidence that the man, who has interim name suppression, would turn up to court as directed if bail was granted.

However, he did leave the door open for placement in a secure mental health facility, if space could be found after further assessment from mental health clinicians.

Judge Zohrab remanded the man in custody to appear in court on December 6, and ordered reports on his sanity and fitness to stand trial.























