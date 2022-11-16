Repair work on underground water pipes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Christchurch began on Tuesday. Photo / Google Maps

Canterbury health authorities have apologised after dozens of mental health inpatients were left without flushing toilets, and were made to use camping showers.

Repair work on underground water pipes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Christchurch began on Tuesday, Te Whatu Ora said, meaning there was no longer any drinkable mains water on the site.

The leaky water pipes meant patients had to rely on bottled water, portaloos, portable showers and sterile wipes while repairs were completed over several days.

Te Whatu Ora Specialist Mental Health Services manager Dr Greg Hamilton apologised to patients and whānau for the inconvenience caused due to the repairs.

“We acknowledge the disruption that this work causes and thank everyone for their patience,” he said.

“The leaky underground pipes have been causing issues for some time, so we will all be pleased once these repairs are complete.”

Hamilton also said the remaining inpatient mental health services currently at the hospital would be moving into brand-new, modern and “fit for purpose” facilities at the Hillmorton Campus next year.

Outpatient services for Older Person’s Health, as well as Child Adolescent and Family will remain at the hospital site until 2024.