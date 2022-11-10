Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern speaks from Tourism Summit Aotearoa

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke to journalists in Hamilton this afternoon with just a month remaining until the winner of the Hamilton West byelection is announced.

Ardern’s appearance in Waikato was not byelection related, however, and she was set to speak at Tourism Summit Aotearoa, an event run by lobby group Tourism Industry Aotearoa.

The Prime Minister was asked about the Auckland terror plot which was foiled by police and included finding a key ingredient used in making suicide bombs.

Ardern said the Government “did as much as it could to intervene early and prevent harm”.

“These were not widespread issues but it took only one to cause harm,” Ardern said.

When asked about the reappointment of Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr for a further five years, Ardern said she hoped it wouldn’t be politicised.

Ardern said globally there was a “highly inflationary environment”.

“New Zealand appeared to have peaked. It also appeared the Reserve Bank had moved quickly,” she said.

Ardern’s visit to Hamilton comes as Labour’s byelection candidate Georgie Dansey is struggling to shake off the impression she intended to protest senior Labour minister Andrew Little.

Last week, Dansey was in the crowd as Tertiary Education Union (TEU) members protested Little’s appearance at the University of Waikato.

Little later told the Herald Dansey wasn’t there to protest him and had been told by the TEU that Little was going to speak in support of the protest.

“They misled her,” Little said. “When she realised what was happening she left.”

On Facebook, Dansey also claimed she attended in her capacity as an education sector union representative and she had left when it became clear Little had been ambushed.

However, a follow-up story from media organisation Stuff said Dansey had in fact received an email from the union, informing her and other members of the planned protest against Little.

Ardern said she met with Dansey today and would be back in Hamilton in the future to appear with Dansey in public.

Labour candidate Georgie Dansey, National candidate Tama Potaka and former Labour MP Gaurav Sharma who now represents his New Zealand Momentum Party. Photos / Supplied

The byelection, which will conclude on December 10 with voting opening on November 28, will be an important indicator of public mood towards Labour and the Government ahead of next year’s general election.

Both Labour and National have been eager to deem themselves the underdog, keen not to appear too confident should results not go their way.

Ardern had previously claimed the ugly exit of former Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma from the Labour Party had left a bad taste in the mouths of voters and would impact Dansey’s chances.

Today, Ardern said her handling of the Sharma dispute will be judged by his results in the byelection.

Ardern said Labour was taking the byelection very seriously.

National, on the other hand, had been quick to point out Labour was successful in Hamilton West in 2020 and did not discount Sharma’s influence in the area.

National held the seat from 2008-2020 in Tim Macindoe, who had initially put his hand up to become National’s candidate in the byelection.

Macindoe removed himself from the running prior to the party choosing Auckland iwi chief executive Tama Potaka.

When asked about the Black Ferns ahead of their World Cup final at Eden Park this weekend, Ardern said while she could not make it to the game due to international commitments she would be seeing them today to wish them luck.

“We are so proud of them,” she said.

She remarked also on how they interacted with fans, not wanting anyone to miss out.

“They are an amazing team, they deserve all our support.

“... these are athletes that deserve sponsorship, that deserve to be treated in the same way as our All Blacks, because they are damn fine sportspeople.”