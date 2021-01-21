Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on new US President Joe Biden's inauguration

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will front a press conference in Nelson this afternoon and is expected to comment on the inauguration of US President Joe Biden.

Ardern today described the new President as a "good friend of New Zealand" after his visit here in 2016.

"Under his presidency the strong and close relationship that New Zealand enjoys with the United States will continue to develop and flourish," she said.

The Prime Minister will also expand on the housing announcement she made this morning, where she revealed some details about the Government's state housing plan.



Ardern will be joined by Housing Minister Megan Woods and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

Labour's caucus is on its annual retreat – a day of workshops for MPs as they prepare for the year ahead.

It's usually held at the Brackenridge retreat in Martinborough, but Labour's caucus is too big for it to be held there.

The day started with Ardern addressing her MPs and dubbing 2021 "the year of the vaccine".

"Our job," she told MPs and ministers in the room, "is to get us through this year and to get us through the worst health and economic crisis the world has seen in our lifetime."

This is her government's "top priority", she said.

Ardern reflected on 2020 – a year she had previously labelled as "horrendous" – but was mostly forward-looking.

"Our goal has to be to get the management of Covid-19 to a similar place as we do seasonally with the flu.

"It won't be a disease that we see simply disappear after one round of vaccinations across the population."

Ardern is expected to expand on this when she talks to press this afternoon.

She is also expected to offer her congratulations to new US President Joe Biden.