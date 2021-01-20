Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes her first public address of the year in Nelson

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaking to media.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is giving her first public address of the year, speaking to her caucus colleagues and media at Labour's annual retreat in Nelson.

Ardern has kicked off Labour's first caucus meeting of 2021 saying it was great to see everybody again after a decent break. The caucus is meeting in Nelson, with families.

She acknowledged that Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has not quite had the same break as everybody else.

Ardern said it had taken her a while to "get into holiday mode".

"This year it took me a little bit longer, and I think it's because in hindsight I was slightly holding my breath," she told Labour MPs.

"That was a mark of 2020. We wanted so much for New Zealanders to get the holiday they all deserved, yet we know with a virus it's so hard to keep ... the restriction-free living we have.

"That ongoing vigilance is going to be required for 2021 as much as 2020, and even more so."

She said people were realising just how difficult it was to handle Covid-19 overseas, as various strains of the virus sprang up.

"We already had a level of standards and infection control in New Zealand that was high."

However, the changes in the virus had resulted in the Government introducing pre-departure testing as a further measure.

Today's speech comes as Ardern this morning promised to fix New Zealand's housing crisis.

She unveiled new details of her Government's state housing plan, specifically the regions which will benefit from the Government's state housing plans.

The big winners are Northland, Hamilton, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Napier, Hastings, Palmerston North and Whanganui.

Details as to how the 8000 will be split between these regions will be unveiled at a later date.

Her address to Labour's caucus marks the start of Labour's annual caucus meeting, this year held in Nelson.

The retreat is usually held at Brackenridge in Martinborough but, according to the party's Chief Whip Kieran McAnulty, Labour's caucus is too big to fit in that venue.

The summer annual retreat is how both major political parties start the year – it's usually the first opportunity party leaders have to set out their agendas.

As well as her speech this morning, Ardern will later today front a press conference with her Housing Minister, Megan Woods.

Ardern is likely to be asked about the inauguration of income US President, Joe Biden.