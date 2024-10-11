“I’m not sure what that’s got to do with being Prime Minister.”
The home is being marketed as combining a “compelling address and the potential for future growth” while offering “excellent value” for buyers.
“Please disregard the current CV,” the marketing says of the most recent $1.15 million capital valuation, which was done in 2021.
Yesterday’s listing comes after Luxon last month sold another two-bedroom home in the same 1980s Onehunga housing development for $930,000. He also sold his Wellington apartment last month for $975,000 – the sale is not yet settled – and moved into Premier House, the Prime Minister’s official residence.
Luxon, who along with predecessor Dame Jacinda Ardern ruled out introducing a capital gains tax, faced criticism over the tax-free windfall, and his benefiting from his Government’s changes to the bright-line test.