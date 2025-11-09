Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon faces questions on India trade talks and meth crackdown

Rachel Maher
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is dismissing any suggestion his depature from Parliament suggests negotiations with India aren't going well. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is expected to field questions on why he missed Parliament last week to meet with India’s trade minister, after vehemently denying the relationship was on the rocks.

He is also expected to be asked about the Government’s new crackdown on methamphetamine use, which includes missions

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save