He told Newstalk ZB’s Kerre Woodham that they were really hard negotiators, but equally, they want the best possible deal they can secure for New Zealand.

While in India in March, he and Trade Minister Todd McClay confirmed negotiations would begin.

Goyal’s discussions with McClay and Luxon during his visit were the fourth round of official negotiations.

Luxon described the potential deal as a “really important driver of the Government”.

“The fact that he’s come down to New Zealand is a really big sign of the conversation, the progress that we’re making, and it’s a really important relationship for New Zealand.”

Meanwhile, the Government yesterday unveiled a new plan to tackle the syndicates flooding the country with methamphetamine.

Our Navy, spies and police will be sent out to hunt drug-smuggling routes from Central America and South America, as part of a multi-pronged, multi-agency pushback against soaring methamphetamine use.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said yesterday that they had a “bold and comprehensive action plan” that aimed to disrupt supply, go after those who profited from the drug trade and rebuild communities afflicted by meth.

“Meth is a scourge on our society. Consumption doubled last year and ultimately, increased meth use fuels organised crime and destroys lives.”

Goldsmith was joined by Associate Police and Customs Minister Casey Costello, Associate Police Minister Nicole McKee and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey – each linked to the Government’s wider effort to tackle organised crime and meth-related harm through policing, border security and addiction services.

The announcement follows a sharp rise in drug harm, with wastewater testing showing meth use roughly doubled between 2023 and 2024. Officials estimated the social harm from meth and other illicit drugs at $1.5 billion in 2024.