Prime Minister Christopher Luxon maintains the Government’s efforts to secure a free trade deal with India before the election are progressing well as he skips Parliament to meet with India’s trade minister.
Luxon, normally present in the House for Question Time on Tuesday and Wednesday, chose not to attend todayand instead flew to Auckland to see India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who is making his first official visit to New Zealand.
The PM had committed to achieving a deal with India before the end of the current term of Government. While in India in March, he and Trade Minister Todd McClay confirmed negotiations would begin.
Goyal’s discussions with McClay and Luxon during his visit were the fourth round of official negotiations.
Luxon described the potential deal as a “really important driver of the Government”.
“They are tough, as you would expect and quite reasonably so, but there is massive commitment.
“[Goyal] has made a big effort to come to New Zealand for a few days to continue to advance trade negotiations, and he’s a good man and a good friend. I just want to make sure we’re building that relationship.”
The PM affirmed McClay was handling the negotiations well, then added, “but I think as a Prime Minister, when we’ve got a lot invested in it as well, it’s not unhelpful that I’m there as well just to say hello.”
He restated the commitment to secure the deal before the next election.
“The fact that we’ve had several rounds already, the fact that he has come down to the country, says that we’re making good progress, so it’s positive.”
India’s Ministry of Commerce last night issued a press release about the trade talks, welcoming the next round of negotiations.
“Both sides are working constructively to build on the progress achieved in earlier rounds, to reach convergence on outstanding issues and move towards the early conclusion of the FTA,” it said.
“Negotiations in this round are focusing on key areas, including trade in goods, trade in services, and rules of origin.”
In a press release yesterday, McClay said Goyal’s visit reflected the “strong momentum” both countries had created in pursuing a deal.
