“The fact that he’s come down to New Zealand is a really big sign of the conversation, the progress that we’re making, and it’s a really important relationship for New Zealand.”

Trade Minister Todd McClay met his Indian counterpart, Piyush Goyal, in India.

He dismissed the suggestion that his involvement could indicate negotiations had stalled.

“No, the negotiations are going well.

“They are tough, as you would expect and quite reasonably so, but there is massive commitment.

“[Goyal] has made a big effort to come to New Zealand for a few days to continue to advance trade negotiations, and he’s a good man and a good friend. I just want to make sure we’re building that relationship.”

The PM affirmed McClay was handling the negotiations well, then added, “but I think as a Prime Minister, when we’ve got a lot invested in it as well, it’s not unhelpful that I’m there as well just to say hello.”

He restated the commitment to secure the deal before the next election.

“The fact that we’ve had several rounds already, the fact that he has come down to the country, says that we’re making good progress, so it’s positive.”

India’s Ministry of Commerce last night issued a press release about the trade talks, welcoming the next round of negotiations.

“Both sides are working constructively to build on the progress achieved in earlier rounds, to reach convergence on outstanding issues and move towards the early conclusion of the FTA,” it said.

“Negotiations in this round are focusing on key areas, including trade in goods, trade in services, and rules of origin.”

In a press release yesterday, McClay said Goyal’s visit reflected the “strong momentum” both countries had created in pursuing a deal.

